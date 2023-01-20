Bladenboro woman arrested on alleged drug, child abuse charges

Harley Victoria Locklear has been arrested on multiple charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladenboro woman has been arrested on several charges.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently assisted the Bladen County Department of Social Services with a home visit after alleged child abuse complaints in the 400 block of Freeman-Davis Road in Bladenboro.

Officers say an overwhelming odor of marijuana was observed by Deputies when they arrived, but they were not able to get anyone to the door during their attempted visit.

Officers obtained a search warrant and say they found amounts of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and counterfeit US currency. Two children, age 12 and 14, were home alone during the time of the search.

Harley Victoria Locklear, 24, of Bladenboro was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, manufacture fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 5 or more counterfeit instruments, and two counts of child abuse.

Locklear was also served with multiple orders for arrest for failure to appear in court on traffic charges as well as a warrant for arrest for additional narcotics and weapon charges from Robeson County.

Locklear was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,004,500 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.