Blooms and Branches Garden Center of Wilmington is now open

(Photo: Christopher Craig / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Blooms and Branches Garden Center is now open to the public at 5523 Oleander Dr. Wilmington, NC 28403.

Following the Grand Opening event on May 14th, 2022, Wilmington’s newest garden center is now open with regular hours.

With inventory being updated daily, the garden center will always have something new to offer.

Wilmington residents are welcome to visit, consult with plant specialists and purchase top quality plants at the new Oleander Drive location.