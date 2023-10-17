Board of Elections approves Brunswick County early voting schedule

An early voting schedule has been released (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections has unanimously approved an early voting schedule for the 2024 primary election.

Early voting will be available from February 15th until March 2nd, including weekends and evenings, allowing individuals to vote at their convenience.

