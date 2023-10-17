Board of Elections approves Brunswick County early voting schedule

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections has unanimously approved an early voting schedule for the 2024 primary election.

Early voting will be available from February 15th until March 2nd, including weekends and evenings, allowing individuals to vote at their convenience.

Government Center LocationBrunswick County Cooperative Extension – 25 Referendum Drive NE, Building N, Bolivia, NC, 28422 Satellite LocationsLeland Cultural Arts Center – 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC, 28451Brunswick Center at Southport – 1513 N Howe Street, Southport, NC, 28461Brunswick Center at Shallotte – 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC, 28470Sunset Beach Community Center – 200 Station Trail, Sunset Beach, NC, 28468

