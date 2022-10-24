Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters

Curbside Voting is an option available across the Cape Fear (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know.

Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.

There are designated parking spaces for curbside voting. In order to be served curbside, you must be in one of the designated spots. This ensures you can be served in a timely manner. Look for the “Curbside Voting Only” signs to be sure you are in the right location.

You are also reminded that Curbside Voting is not instantaneous and is not a way to “skip the line.” If all curbside voting spaces are full, you will still need to wait “in line” to be served in this capacity. Be patient, wait for your spot, and someone will be with you as soon as possible.