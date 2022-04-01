Boating Safety Poster Contest for Students

The Boating Safety Poster Contest is open to high school and middle school students who reside in Brunswick County.

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Associated Artists of Southport at Franklin Square Gallery will host a student poster contest about boating safety and protecting marine mammals.

The contest winners and participants will be recognized at a reception at Franklin Square Gallery at 7:00 pm on May 25, 2022.

$350 in prizes will be awarded. Awards will be made for best in show and for both high school and middle school students.

The themes for the contest are “life jackets save lives”, “boating safety training saves lives”, “get a vessel safety check for your boat”, and “protect our marine mammals-give them their space”.

Students interested in entering the contest can find additional information and an application form at either of the organization’s websites:

www.flotilla10-05.org or www.franklinsquaregallery.org

Completed posters must be delivered to Franklin Square Gallery at 130 E. West Street in Southport no later than 5:00 pm on May 19th, 2022.