Boating safety poster contest open to all middle and high school students in Brunswick County

Prize money totaling $350 will be awarded to the winning contestants, who will be recognized along with all contest participants at a reception at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport, NC at 7:00 p.m. on May 25, 2022.

Boating Safety Poster Contest (Photo: Tanner Barth)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Together with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Associated Artists of Southport are pleased to announce a Boating Safety Poster Contest open to all middle and high school students residing in Brunswick County.

Prize money totaling $350 will be awarded to the winning contestants, who will be recognized along with all contest participants at a reception at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport, NC at 7:00 p.m. on May 25, 2022.

Submissions should measure 12” wide by 24” tall, and must highlight one of the following four boating safety themes:

• “Life Jackets Save Lives – Always Wear Your Life Jacket”

• “Boating Safety Training Saves Lives – Take a Boating Safety Class”

• “Protect Your Family – Get a Vessel Safety Check for Your Boat”

• “Protect Our Marine Mammals – Give Them Their Space”

Winning posters will be displayed at Franklin Square Gallery and other locations.

Completed entry forms and posters must be delivered to Franklin Square Gallery at 130 E. West Street in Southport, NC no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 19, 2022.

Please visit www.flotilla10-05.org or https://www.franklinsquaregal-lery.com/poster-contest for more information, complete Poster Contest rules and entry forms.