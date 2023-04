Body found in Nakina being investigated as homicide

A body found in Nakina on Friday is being investigated as a homicide (Photo: MGN)

NAKINA, NC (WWAY) — The Friday discovery of a body in Columbus County is now being investigated as a homicide.

A woman’s body was found in the water along Chair Factory Road in the Nakina community around 1:30 Friday afternoon.

Other circumstances surrounding the woman’s death have not been released.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.