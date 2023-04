Body found in Nakina Community

Police tape (Photo: LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

NAKINA, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office say they found a body in the Nakina community around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Details surrounding the victim and any circumstances are currently unknown.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.