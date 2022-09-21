Body found on Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning.

The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release.

The investigation into the death is continuing.

“Authorities have obtained good information on the investigation and the public has no reason to be alarmed or worry about their safety,” the news release stated.

Police say the identity will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.