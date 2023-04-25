Boil Water Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo residents

A boil water advisory is in place for Cerro Gordo residents (Photo: Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Cerro Gordo.

Consumers were experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to controlled maintenance on the water system.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system, according to town officials.

Therefore, when water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Once the town receives the results of water testing and is assured everything passes, the town will lift the boil advisory.