Boil water advisory scheduled for Tuesday at Park Place Condominiums Community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory for the Park Place Condominiums community off of Park Avenue, beginning at 9:00 am Tuesday.

Approximately 150 customers will be impacted by the advisory at 3600 – 3739 St. Johns Court.

The advisory will remain in place while crews offset a water main to accommodate new stormwater piping in the area.

CFPUA has hand-delivered notification to Park Place Condominiums.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.