Boiling Spring Lakes city leaders discuss reconstruction of dams damaged during Florence

After years of planning, construction is about to begin on the dams that were destroyed during the storm.

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — Nearly five years ago, Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the city of Boiling Spring Lakes, causing the lakes to dry up.

Earlier this year, Senator Thom Tillis announced FEMA would be awarding the city $13.4 million in federal funding for repairs.

Soon, the town will see this come to fruition.

At Boiling Spring Lakes City Hall Wednesday, city leaders discussed a plan to correct the damage from Hurricane Florence that happened in 2018.

Wednesday was the official signing day to begin the process, with a groundbreaking ceremony will follow this Saturday.

The project is estimated to cost around $50 million.

Mayor Jeff Winecoff says this has been a vision of his since he was first elected mayor.

“It’s making our town whole again, we’ve had this missing. A little part of everybody’s family has been missing… now our town’s gonna be complete and whole.”

This project will likely take 30 months until completion.