Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor: Relief as dam reconstruction commences five years post Florence

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — Thursday marks five years since Hurricane Florence rocked the Cape Fear Region and half a decade later several communities are still recovering.

The hurricane destroyed all four dams in Boiling Spring Lakes.

After working to secure funding for three years, crews officially broke ground on the reconstruction project in July.

Jeff Winecoff, mayor of Boiling Spring Lakes, says it’s been a long time coming and seeing the work finally being done is relieving.

“The main thing is, there’s going to be some delays and there’s going to be some headaches because with any project you’re always going to have them,” Winecoff said. “Just be patient, we’re working through everything that we can and at the end of it we’ll put our city back together where it should be.”

The project is set to take 30 months to complete — scheduled to be finished in January 2026.

The nearly $50 million project is being funded by a little more than half in grants. The remainder of the project is being funded by a $20 million bond referendum approved by voters in November 2022.