Boiling Spring Lakes Parks and Recreation relocate floating dock

A floating dock has been relocated in Boiling Spring Lakes to give the community a chance to enjoy the water (Photo: Boiling Spring Lakes Parks and Recreation)

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Parks and Recreation has relocated a floating dock just in time for the weekend.

The group recently moved the dock from North Lake to Spring Lake Park to give people the opportunity to fish or walk out onto the water.

Crews say they hope the community will enjoy the addition to the park and take advantage of the beautiful lake.