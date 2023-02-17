Boiling Spring Lakes receives $13.4 million grant to repair dams

Boiling Spring Lakes has received a large grant towards their dam restoration (Photo: WWAY)

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding the City of Boiling Spring Lakes $13.4 million in federal funding for necessary dam repairs.

Many of the city’s dams were destroyed during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“Hurricane Florence caused tremendous damage that many North Carolina coastal towns, especially Boiling Spring Lakes, are still recovering from,” Senator Tillis said. “These grants are a big win for Boiling Spring Lakes and will bring much-needed repairs and improvements to the town’s dam system. I am proud to have advocated for this funding and applaud local officials in Boiling Spring Lakes for their tireless advocacy to make their community whole again.”