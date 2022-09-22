Boiling Spring Lakes receives nearly $15 million grant for dam restoration project

Boiling Spring Lakes has received a large grant towards their dam restoration project (Photo: WWAY)

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has been awarded a large federal grant for their dam restoration project.

The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9 million grant to the city as part of a larger $51,845,000 project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.

This project supports Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point by restoring four dams damaged by 2018 Hurricane Florence, reestablishing the safety and security of the dams, and mitigating flood risks to Army operations.

“It is with great honor to say thank you to the Department of Defense for the DCIP grant,” Mayor Jeff Winecoff said. “Our board, staff, and grants committee worked together for a common goal to give our resident’s the quality of life they deserve. It was truly a team effort.”

Groundbreaking may commence once all environmental requirements have been met, according to a press release.