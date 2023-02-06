Bojangles brings back heart-shaped bo-berries for two weeks

Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry biscuits are returning for two weeks to Bojangles (Photo: Bojangles)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Warming hearts and tummies across the Southeast, Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits are returning to Bojangles menus for a limited time only.

“Forget flowers and jewelry, nothing says ‘I love you’ like opening a warm box filled with delicious and festive biscuits,” said Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “The best part: you can share these with anyone including loved ones, friends and co-workers, but they taste so good you may want to keep them to yourself.”

Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is made from scratch by a Bojangles certified biscuit maker.

The special shaped biscuits are only available through February 19th.