Bojangles partners with brewery to produce ‘Hard Sweet Tea’

Bojangles has a new Hard Sweet Tea hitting the shelves this March (Photo: Bojangles / Appalachian Mountain Brewery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have partnered to brew a new beverage — Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea.

The two Carolina-born brands have joined forces to produce the drink for Bo’s fans 21 and older.

“This collaboration is something sweet,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Bojangles. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it.”

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be sold only at participating retailers and will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants.

The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans. It will be available at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and other retailers in North and South Carolina.