Bolivia man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Tyler Williams (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on child sex crimes charges.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations/Special Crimes Unit have arrested Tyler Michael Williams, of Bolivia, is facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation.

Williams, 23, is charged with nine counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of dissemination of obscene material to a minor under the age of 16.

He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $50,000 bond.