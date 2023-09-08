Bond increased to $100,000 for suspect in Wilmington hit and run

Douglas Clinton Avery, 24, is charged with hit and run (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect in a Wilmington hit and run on Tuesday, Sep. 5 made his first appearance in court two days later, according to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office records.

According to Sheriff’s Office records — Douglas Clinton Avery, 24, of Wilmington is waiting for trial on multiple charges, including felony Hit/Run Causing Serious Injury or Death; Reckless Driving To Endanger; Driving While License Revoked; and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

A spokesman for the Wilmington Police Department says a pickup truck hit a motorcycle on Sep. 5 on Randall Parkway and South Kerr Avenue around 8:10 p.m. The woman driving the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

The truck driver continued moving past the scene; sheriff’s deputies later found the truck on Hastings Drive.

Avery’s bond was increased today to 100-thousand dollars.