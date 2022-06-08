Boy George & Culture Club come to the Wilson Center this Fall

Boy George (Photo: Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is excited to announce that pop sensation Boy George & Culture Club are headed to the Wilson Center on September 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Culture Club needs little introduction. With a career spanning over 30 years, the GRAMMY® Award-winners first shot to international stardom in the 1980s as one of the UK’s biggest exports of the 20th Century.

When Boy George and Culture Club exploded onto the scene in 1982, they sent shockwaves around the world and changed popular culture forever, simultaneously shifting perception in music, fashion, and art.

Over the next three decades, the Boy George/Culture Club name became an iconic global brand.

In 1984, the band picked up the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, as well as the awards for Best British Group and Best British Single at the BRIT Awards.

Culture Club became the first group since The Beatles to have three Top 10 hits in America from a debut album, and the first group in music history to have a Diamond-Certified album in Canada.

The New Romantic pop sensations went on to achieve seven UK Top 10 singles, nine Top 10 singles in the USA, and nine Top 20 singles in Australia – including ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’ and went on to sell over 100 million singles and 50 million albums worldwide.

Culture Club is without a doubt a legend in its time, with front-man Boy George recognized as one of the first true, unapologetic innovators in the music and fashion world – and they are clearly back to stay.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Please note that this is anticipated to be a full-capacity event, and will adhere to all local and state guidelines at the time of the show.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.