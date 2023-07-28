Boy gifted PlayStation by officer called to ‘remove’ him

Officer gifts boy a PlayStation on July 24, 2023 (Photo: City of Hapeville Police/CBS)

HAPEVILLE, GA (CBS) — A young Georgia boy received a special surprise from a police officer in Hapeville, Georgia.

The department posted a sweet video to Facebook on Monday saying Officer Colleran was dispatched to a call about neighbors wanting a young boy “removed” from the area. When Colleran arrived, he discovered the boy was searching for homes to do yard work so he could save up for a PlayStation.

“The young man was polite, respectful, and truthful,” according to the Facebook post. “Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal. Officer Colleran and some of his friends were able to not only get this young man the video game system but a gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately.”

This video shows Officer Colleran opening up his patrol vehicle trunk to show the boy his new PlayStation. The boy is clearly surprised and happy, then gives the officer a hug.