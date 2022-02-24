Break the Silence Banquet to honor Timothy Bellamy brings awareness to domestic violence

Family of Timothy Bellamy raising money for Hope Harbor in Brunswick County

(courtesy: Dana Cortes)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The family of Timothy Bellamy is speaking out and working to help others who are victims of domestic violence with the Inaugural Break the Silence Banquet on March 18.

Dana Cortes says “We lost a loved one due to domestic violence. We want to make sure there is information readily available to those who need or want it.”

Cortes is Bellamy’s aunt and says the family is in “complete shock and denial” about his death and that “Timothy never believed he was in a domestic violence relationship.”

Their grief has led to the creation of the Break the Silence Banquet. It is to help spread information on domestic violence and to raise money for Hope Harbor in Brunswick county. They are hoping to help women and men with counseling and support.

The banquet is March 18 at 6pm at Eastside Fellowship Church in Shallotte. The inaugural Timothy Bellamy Memorial Basketball Tournament on the 9th and 20th hosted by Powerhouse Warriors Basketball.

For more information call 910-274-4170 or email cortes.dana@gmail.com.