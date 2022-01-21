Brian Laundrie confessed to killing Gabby Petito in notebook found near his remains

According to the FBI, within the notebook that was found near Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains was a confession that he was indeed responsible for the death of fiancé Gabby Petito. Before taking his own life, Laundrie wrote down the confession in a series of written statements.

The notebook was discovered by Laundrie’s parents in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where it is believed that Laundrie took his own life, authorities said. The FBI stated that a revolver was also found nearby.

Laundrie, 23, and Petito, 22, who were engaged, set out on a road trip in Petito’s converted Ford Transit van in June of 2021 and documented their travels on social media. Laundrie returned alone, driving the van to his parents’ Florida home September 1.

As police searched for Petito in mid-September, Laundrie went missing. Petito’s remains were found a few days later, at Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.