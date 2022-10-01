Bridge to Sunset Beach now open

UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.

Some walkways remain closed, which include 1st Street, 3rd Street, 1315/1402, and include the steps on the 40th Street walkway.

However, the 40th Street ramp is open; town officials ask the public to use caution while out and about due to a lot of dock debris on the island and in the canals.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Bridge to Sunset Beach remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible.

The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods for damage and work on clearing debris from the roadways.

Some Sunset Beach has been working overtime, some as much as 48, and will be released for the weekend once the town deems the area safe; clean-up efforts are expected to resume Monday.

The town asks residents to be mindful of displaced wildlife as people start clean-up efforts, and urge anyone with an emergency to call 911.

Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, which included the Holden Beach Bridge.

Intersections were blocked off by police because of dangerous conditions, with the area experiencing up to 80 miles per hour wind gusts.

The surge was so powerful, it pushed debris, broken street signs, and damaged docks along the waterways.