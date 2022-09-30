Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase

Snow's Cut Bridge is one of the area bridges that could shut down if winds get strong enough (Photo: WWAY)

CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear.

Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported.

With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures.

For now, we haven’t received any reports of closed bridges.

But the Snow’s Cut Bridge in Carolina Beach and the bridge in Holden Beach says they will close if sustained winds reach 45 mph or greater.