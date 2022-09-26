Brigade Boys & Girls Club accepting donations to help fund after-school program

Joey Chandler speaks about STEM careers at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club (Photo: WWAY/ Kevin Dumas)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The after-school program that is held by Brigade Boys & Girls Club serves over 600 children per day in both New Hanover and Onslow counties.

Community families rely on Brigade’s program to help keep their children safe and to help them grow.

The non-profit is funded by donations, and is asking the community for help to ensure the continuation of their popular program.

Brigade Boys & Girls Club takes pride in making it possible for local children to have a safe place to go after school, to have physical activity to keep them healthy, form friendships with peers and adult mentors, and to succeed in school through their programs like Project Learn and Power Hour.

For more information on Brigade Boys & Girls club, their programs, and locations, you can click here.

To make a donation online, you can click here.