Britt’s Donuts opening marks the beginning of Carolina Beach’s busy tourism season

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Friday, Carolina Beach’s boardwalk came alive, as Britt’s Donuts sold some of its first doughy delicacies of the season. It’s the beginning of summer for some, and typically the unofficial start of Carolina Beach’s tourism season.

“I like when the waves are big, I like to go under and just kind of swim and have a fun time,” said visitor, Emma Martin.

The day brought tourists of all ages to enjoy the small city under the sun.

“There’s a lot of different generations that come down here,” said Britt’s owner, Bobby Nivens. “They’ve been coming down here for years and years. And its a laid back atmosphere. It’s not a hustle bustle like some of these big beaches. The main thing though is, we’ve got Britt’s Donuts down here.”

But that’s not all in store this year. Starting next week, Carolina Beach’s renourishment should finish up. And soon, the boardwalk’s amusement park could see some new additions, like an enormous Ferris wheel.

“Which would service more than just the traditional Memorial Day through Labor Day,” said Mayor Lynn Barbee. “That particular wheel as I understand is going to be a 95 foot Ferris wheel, which is a good 25, 35 feet bigger than what we’re used to having. It’s going to give incredible views of the ocean and the town.”

Carolina Beach has seen record tourism in the past few years. And with all the preparations the town has made this go round, Barbee says this summer will be no different.

“We’re all excited to get back to a regular beach season. And you can feel that energy, just with spring break this week, if you walk around the boardwalk, there are tons of people and they’re excited to be outside, and getting back to normal, so we expect a really good season this year,” said Barbee.