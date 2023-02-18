Brooklyn Arts Center hosting annual Made in NC Market this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Brooklyn Arts Center is hosting its annual “Made in NC Market” downtown this weekend.

Over 50 local vendors gathered in the Brooklyn Arts District to showcase and market their best work.

These crafts aren’t just paintings and sketches. Jewelry, woodwork, food, and even makeup are all on display.

There are food trucks, coffee, and the BAC bar is open as well.

The event will run on Saturday from 10am-5pm, and Sunday from 12pm -5pm, with a $10 entry fee to that will cover both days. That $10 will enter you into a raffle as well.

Jay Tatum is the owner of the Brooklyn Arts Center, and says they are excited to be hosting their first market of the year this weekend.

“This is made in NC,” said Tatum. “This is our market with local artisans that are selling their products. The criteria is that is has to be made right here in North Carolina.”

Tatum reminds us that these artists are “our people and that we should support them.”