Brunswick Co. first responders rescue kayaker after resident hears cries for help

Kayaker rescued in Brunswick County on June 16, 2022 (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A kayaker enjoying an afternoon on the water is safe today thanks to a concerned resident and multiple Brunswick County agencies.

Brunswick County 911 telecommunicators, the BCSO Marine Patrol Unit, Sunset Beach Fire Department and Sunset Beach Police Department responded to the call last night.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday just after 10 p.m., a woman standing outside in the area of Bay Street in Sunset Beach heard someone in the distant marsh calling for help. The woman quickly called 911 and provided the information to telecommunicators.

First Sgt. Zaludek with the BCSO Marine Patrol Unit along with a fireman from Sunset Beach Fire Department responded and took out into the marsh creeks in the area between Sunset Beach and Bird Island where the call for help seemed to be coming from. In less than an hour, with the help of using voices to continue to communicate with the kayaker, and several flashlights, the gentleman was located and pulled to safety onto the BCSO boat. He was tired and cold but otherwise safe and uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to remember, if heading out on a kayak, paddle board, canoe, or any other water vessel, to have a float plan. Let someone know where you intend to go and have a means of communication with you. Also, life jackets are required on personal water vessels and should be in good working order. Pay attention to those tides and give yourself time to get to a safe location especially if using the creeks through the marshes. Daylight can quickly give way to darkness which makes locating someone in distress that much more difficult.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said they believe the man’s kayak was taking on water and he got stuck when

Also, if you think you see or hear someone in distress out on the water, please call 911. The Sheriff’s Office said had this woman not called, the situation may have ended tragically.