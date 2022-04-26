Brunswick Community College culinary graduates ready to use polished cooking skills

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A group of culinary graduates are ready to put their cooking skills to use.

Students gathered Tuesday morning in the Douglas Terhune Center to celebrate completing the culinary arts program at Brunswick Community College.

Both the president and vice president of continuing education congratulated the group who later indulged in their own recipes.

The program helps students develop cooking and problem solving skills and gets them ready for real-world.

One recent grad says the program allowed him to get an education without breaking the bank.

“It’s really affordable,” culinary graduate Joshua Rhue said. “I mean, they teach you as much you would get anywhere else, for an expensive price. Feels a little homier here, cause the classes are a little smaller. Easier to get to know everybody. So I’m looking forward to taking this information and putting into the workforce and see where it goes.