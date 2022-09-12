Brunswick Community College named in couple’s will, receives scholarship for minority students

Brunswick Community College has received a new scholarship (Photo: WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College has been named in the will of a local couple, and thanks to them, the college is celebrating a new scholarship.

The scholarship will be available to minority students and those who need financial aid.

Herbert and Gloria Bryant were married in October of 1946 and were the first African Americans in Bolivia to own and operate a general store and gas station.

They are giving the money to the college in their will after not having children of their own.

The college says the Bryant’s held great interest in encouraging community and children in their academic progress.

Their scholarship will help students in need reach their educational goals in order to become self supporting.