Brunswick County bridge opens to traffic

The bridge on Midway Road SE opened on Monday. (Photo: NCDOT)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The newly constructed bridge on Midway Road SE in Brunswick County is now open to traffic.

The roadway, which is a main route to Oak Island, opened on Monday. The NCDOT says drivers will notice the new bridge has wider lanes and 8-foot shoulders. The height of the new bridge has been raised, making it more resilient as this route can be used as the area’s evacuation route.

The NCDOT says some minor work needs to be completed, so drivers may encounter occasional lane closures and crews on the bridge.

The NCDOT encourages drivers to use caution and slow down in the area.