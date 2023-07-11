Brunswick County Deputy, partner K9 team up to arrest person who allegedly sped through checkpoint

A K9 recently helped a Brunswick County Deputy locate a suspect (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner teamed up Monday evening to track down a suspect.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says someone sped through a checkpoint.

The suspect drove into a driveway, then ran away from the vehicle. He left his car in reverse instead of park, and it rolled into a Shallotte Police Department cruiser.

But Deputy Green and his K9 ‘Tito’ assisted in tracking down the suspect.

Tito ran into the woods and helped apprehend the person.