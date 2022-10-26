Brunswick County fall festival returns with full event Thursday

2016 Brunswick County Fall Festival (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You can kick off the halloween fun a little early with the kiddos in Brunswick County on Thursday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival is returning in its full form for the first time since the pandemic this year.

The fall festival is Thursday night from 6 to 9 at the Brunswick County Government Complex in Bolivia.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hot dogs, games, and lots and lots of candy.

This is a free and safe event for the whole family.