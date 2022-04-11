Brunswick County free cleanup week starts today

All participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.

Free Dump Week at landfill in Brunswick County (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Beginning April 11th through April 16th, Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all materials, with the exception of hazardous waste and regular household trash, at the Brunswick County Landfill free of charge.

Metal, tires, electronics, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil/cooking oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris can be disposed of during free week but they must be placed in their designated area.

Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees.

The Brunswick County Landfill is located at 172 Landfill Rd NE, Bolivia, NC 28422.

The landfill operates Monday through Friday 7:30 A.M until 5:00 P.M, and on Saturdays from 7:30 A.M until 3:00 P.M.