Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris

Free Dump Week at landfill in Brunswick County is taking place next week for storm debris (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week.

Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.

Storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris must be separated into different loads to be accepted at the landfill, according to a news release. Yard waste should not be placed in your household trash or recycling bins.

Regular rates for household trash or other materials disposed at the landfill during this week will still apply. This free cleanup week does not apply at Brunswick County convenience centers.

Individuals will need to show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency to drop off items for free. Businesses and commercial vehicles will still be charged normal tipping fees.

The Brunswick County Landfill is located at 172 Landfill Rd NE in Bolivia.

The landfill is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am through 5:00 pm and Saturday from 7:30 am until 3:00 pm.