Brunswick County law enforcement hosting teen ‘Chop with a Cop’ event

Axe throwing (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement with Brunswick County agencies are hosting a ‘Chop with a Cop’ event aimed at teenagers this weekend.

The first ever event of its kind will take place June 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 806 N. Howe Street in Southport.

Members of the Southport Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department will be on hand to take part in the free axe-throwing competition against teens age 13-18.

To register for the event, click HERE.