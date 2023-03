Brunswick County man sentenced to prison for indecent liberties with child

Tyrone Hill Jr. has been sentenced to a year in prison for indecent liberties with a child (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has pled guilty to felony indecent liberties with a child.

Tyrone Hill Jr. was sentenced to more than a year in prison for the charge.

He was also charged with statutory sex offense with a child. But that charge was dropped as part of Hill’s plea deal.