Brunswick County Planning Board approves expansion of planned development near Ash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Growth in Brunswick County has caused the need for many rezoning and development requests recently, with more likely on the way

The Brunswick County Planning Board approved a few different rezoning requests at their meeting on Monday, but also approving the expansion of a planned development. Supursa Tract was originally planned for 146 single family lots back in 2022, but now the board has approved an expansion of 208 homes over 48 acres. Public comment did have a few residents disagreeing with the idea, claiming the rural areas would be better suited for agricultural reasons. Some also claiming more infrastructure in the area is needed accommodate that type of development.

“You cannot think that land is going to stay the way it is forever. We are short on housing in this area of the county by probably 10,000 units. We have to have a place to put these people. We’re asking for services, there are not enough doctors, not enough dentists,” said Eric Dunham, Brunswick County Planning Board Chair.

The board also approved a rezoning of 87.49 acres located off Little River Road near Ash, NC from Rural Residential to Medium Density Residential. Rezoning was also approved for 4.12 acres of Southport-Supply Road near Supply, NC for Commercial Low Density.