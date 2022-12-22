Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years.

Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.

“You can bring a handmade ornament or an ornament from your family or your loved one and place it on the tree,” said Smith

For the third year now, Smith has set up the “wish tree” during the holidays to honor and remember those lost to their addictions. Her own son, one of many memorialized on the branches.

“My son is on the tree, he passed away in 2016 from an overdose. 330 ornaments on this tree and actually, probably I think it’s 280 to 290 are from North Carolina” she explained.

For Smith, the message is simple.

“We can’t stand silent anymore, if you wish to come down, come on down and share the love with us, place an ornament the tree, honor our loved ones and it’s just…. we’ll never forget”

According to her, bringing awareness is something she and many others will continue to fight for.