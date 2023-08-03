Brunswick County residents get the opportunity to meet Sheriff Brian Chism

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Brunswick County residents were given the chance to meet their newest sheriff as well as meeting other members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office hosted “Meet the Sheriff” on Wednesday at their headquarters.

Sheriff Brian Chism has been the sheriff of Brunswick County since May. Wednesday night, he wanted to take some time to give residents a chance to meet him and his staff.

“I think the turnout was a little low, but any chance I can get in front of the community and get to speak to them and meet new people and see what their concerns are, it’s a win. So, the numbers really don’t matter to me, so this is an event we’ll try to do in future again, I’d definitely do it,” said Chism.

There were actually two opportunities for the public to meet the sheriff, one earlier in the day and one in the evening. Having been with the sheriff’s office for nearly two decades, Chism understands the importance of face-to-face interaction with the people he and his deputies serve.

“It’s important to me because I want them to know that I am approachable, and this is their sheriff’s office. It’s not the agencies, it’s not the deputies, it’s not mine, it’s the communities’ sheriff’s office and that’s who we work for. So, I want to make sure that they understand that we’re going to be here for them,” Chism explained.

While dozens of people where there Wednesday night, it was a particularly unique opportunity for one boy. 12-year-old Angel Cifuentes-López says a career in law enforcement could be in his future.

“Cause I just like helping out people, helping the community and helping other people,” said Cifuentes-López.