Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday.

In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.

The school will provide clear Ziploc bags for event attendees as an educational process for their new policy.

There will also be posters at checkpoints where those with unapproved bags will be denied entry, and will be directed to either store the bag in a vehicle or a place away from campus.

According to Brunswick County Schools Chief Communications Officer Gordon Burnette, there are exceptions.

“So what you can have is a clutch to a certain size, or you can have, it’s something that you are carrying your medical supplies in or if it’s a diaper bag with essentials for infant care,” he said. “Safety is the bottom line, safety is at the forefront of everyone’s mind considering what is going on in this country, and this is just a proactive approach for the Brunswick County Schools to keep our students, and everyone else safe while they are on our campus.”

According to Burnette, the new bag policy doesn’t apply to students attending school.

The new policy can be found here.