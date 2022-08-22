Brunswick County Schools offering in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations

(Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools is teaming up with the County’s Health Services next month to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations.

Tdap and Meningococcal Vaccine are required for students entering 7th grade, and a Meningococcal Vaccine booster is required for students entering 12th grade.

Vaccines will be administered by Health Services nurses to students who have signed parental permission forms.

You can learn more about each different vaccine HERE, HERE and HERE.