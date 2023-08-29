Brunswick County Schools releasing early Wednesday, closed Thursday

(Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Due to the threat of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Idalia, Brunswick County Schools will have an alternate schedule the next few days.

Wednesday will be an early release day for all students. Your child’s school will release a call following this one with specific times and information.

Brunswick County Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Thursday.

The school system is planning to operate on a regular schedule Friday.