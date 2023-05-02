Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputy guides alligator from porch back into woods

An alligator was relocated by a Brunswick County Deputy (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy recently helped relocate an alligator.

Deputy Garrett Jones helped the reptile after responding to a report of an alligator at a resident’s home.

“An alligator was in my front yard and was on my front porch then went to neighbor’s front porch. I called your office and you dispatched Garrett Jones who fearlessly coached the alligator to march into the woods in back of my house. The ordeal took about an hour but Garrett was patient. I believe you have a great young man on your team,” the grateful resident said.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies never know what they might encounter during a shift, and are prepared for everything.