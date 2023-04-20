Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputy pulls woman from burning car

Deputy Adam Locklair recently saved a woman from a burning car (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being recognized for a recent heroic act.

Deputy Adam Locklair was dispatched to a wreck on Highway 17 near mile marker 39 on Tuesday evening. When he arrived, the vehicle was on fire with a 25-year-old female driver pinned inside.

The vehicle was quickly becoming fully engulfed in flames. Unable to open the door from the outside, Deputy Locklair shattered the window and reached in to open it from the inside. He then cut the seat belt from the driver and pulled her out of the burning car to safety.