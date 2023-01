Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged kidnapping, statutory rape charges

Christopher Moorman has been arrested on charges of alleged kidnaping and sex offence (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for alleged kidnapping and sex offences.

18-year-old Christopher Moorman was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on December 28, 2022.

Moorman is accused of 1st Degree Kidnapping, Statutory Rape of a Child and Statutory Sex Offences with a Child.