Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office attends “Detective Day” at The Roger Bacon Academy

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office IMPACT Unit, along with Det. Murray with the BCSO Criminal Investigations Unit, spent time at The Roger Bacon Academy Day Camp Thursday afternoon.

It was “Detective Day” at the camp and about 40 kids got to enjoy some hands on experience learning what it takes to be a real detective.

The Sheriff’s Office says the kids were an awesome group with lots of great questions for the officers.