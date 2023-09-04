Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing for two weeks

Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr has been missing for two weeks (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man missing for two weeks.

Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr was last seen with Lisa Gregory two Sundays ago in the Longwood area.



Deputies say he may be in the Robeson County area.

Scott drives a White Chevy Silverado with white camper shell and NC tags KDA7498

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.